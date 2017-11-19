Echoes of Earth 2017: Bengaluru's 'green fest' straddles diverse musical genres and art

Bengaluru is hosting the second edition of the Echoes of Earth (EOE) festival over 18-19 November at the Embassy International Riding School. With support from the Karnataka Tourism Board, this is a 'green festival' has more than 40+ international artistes taking to the four stages set up, across this weekend.

“The idea was to create a festival showcasing great music from around the world to the Indian audience that has an ever-evolving taste in music,” Roshan Netalkar, festival director, told us. “Simultaneously, we wanted to use EOE as a platform to stand for something more. The need of the hour is create a responsible ecosystem. We decided to use music as a platform to spread the message of a more eco-aware way of life”.

Among the artistes performing at EOE this year is Rishabh Seen. “I have been in awe of this city, the vibe and how well people receive and welcome independent music and musicians,” says Rishabh. Rishabh Seen Featuring KHOJ is an Indian classical live music collective where Rishabh collaborates with the best and his favourite contemporaries, in the field of Indian classical music to create traditional soundscapes that resonate with listeners of Indian classical and world music.

Participating artist Montry Manuel of Thaalavattam is no stranger to the cause of being environment-friendly. “With the Thaalavattam project I realised that I have the opportunity to spread this message through music and design, which I love,” says Montry. “EOE is the ideal platform for me to combine my passion for music and my love for nature”. At EOE, Thaalavattam will be featuring talented artist Ashwin Nath on Analog Synthesiser and Effects from Kochi, Rahul Joshua Thomas on saxophone and trombone from Bengaluru and more surprises.

The sounds of the festival this year spans a diverse range of music genres — jazz, live electronic, folk, dubstep, etc. The festival will also see artistes use varied musical instruments like the hand-drum, the digeridoo and more.

Apart from the musical showcase, the set-up of the festival draws its inspiration from environment and culture – both of which reflect in the design and construct of the entire venue. The theme for the festival is this year is ‘Bugs of the Ecosystem’ and the two of the stages pay homage to the Dragon fly and Spider respectively. Created from upcycled and recycled material, these structures are breathtaking to say the least. All through the festival site, visitors will find many installations dedicated to various bugs — all made from recycled and upcycled materials. The festival will also pay tribute to Karnataka’s cultural heritage by showcasing an ancient form of toy making called Channapatna toys.

Not to be missed among the eco-friendly installations is the Dragon Fly stage designed by Roshan and artist Hemangini. Describing the 55 ft structure, Hemangini says, “The wings have been made of recycled scrap metal as well fabric and has been placed against a background of the trees. The wings have been designed intricately and will throw out beautiful patterns when the sunlight falls on it. At night, these wings will take on 3D projections that are inspired by the play of sunlight”.

The Owl installation by Bheemaiah is made of gunny bags, jute ropes, areca-nut plates, fruit wood and junk metal. The highlight of this installation is the 180 degree mechanical head movement that has been introduced to it. Various installations all through the venue will display the central theme of the festival in several ways.



“EOE is setting an example of how large format events can be produced with minimal waste,” believes Roshan. “The same philosophy of minimal waste may be applied in day to day life. I want people to go home feeling inspired by the art, music and installations they experience at EOE”.