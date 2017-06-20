E - The Movie: Gautami Tadimalla's Malayalam cinema comeback is a spooky thriller

The teaser of Gautami Tadimalla's upcoming film E - The Movie was released on 19 June. Although, the film is touted to be supernatural thriller, the visuals in the teaser seem hackneyed. However, there could be much more to this film than the teaser.

The 1 minute 24 seconds long teaser begins with a shot of a house, enclosed in a thick canopy of trees. You instantly get the idea that the house is haunted. What follows is a string of generic horror-inducing shots. Flickering lights, a rocking chair, bloodied fingers, unknown figures casting their shadows, someone looking through a keyhole and to top it all off - a mysterious book written in an indecipherable language - which holds your attention.

According to Indian Express, the film centered around a mysterious event from the past that comes to haunt Malathi Menon, played by Tadimalla, and unveils a secret that has been hidden for a long time.

With veteran actress Tadimalla in the lead, the film might turn out to be a decent thriller. With this film, the actress is making a comeback into the Malayalam film industry, having appeared in the 2003 film Varum Varunnu Vannu last. Tadimalla is also filming for another Malayalam film Vishwasapoorvam Mansoor, apart from E.

E - The movie is a Amin Surani & Sangeeth Sivan production and is slated to be released on 11 August 2017.

Watch the trailer here: