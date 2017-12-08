Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to receive a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Dwayne Johnson is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Baywatch star will be awarded the honour in a grand ceremony on December 13, one week before Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits the screens. It will induct him into the Hollywood Walk of Fame's motion pictures category.

"Everyone loves Dwayne Johnson! We predict that his star will be a very popular one to visit on our famous walk. Not only does Dwayne have a great personality and talent, but he also does a great amount of philanthropic work which is part of the criteria for earning an immortal spot on the Walk of Fame," said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, in a statement.

"We envision scores of photos being taken at his star by his fans," she further stated.

The 45-year-old actor will next appear in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, alongside Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. The professional wrestler-turned-actor has already confirmed the news on Twitter early Wednesday:

A true true honor. What a full circle journey. So grateful and so many people to thank. See everyone there! Tequila on me. https://t.co/sBEIZhMDlC — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 6, 2017

Johnson called the accolade a “true true honour” and said he was “so grateful” and had “so many people to thank.”

On the working front, Dwyne is already booked and busy for the next two years and 2017 didn’t even finished yet. He will be seen in the lead role in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, based on the theme park ride, along with the upcoming movies Rampage and Skyscraper. In 2019, The Rock will reunite with Jason Statham in a Fast and Furious spinoff movie based on his breakout character Hobbs.