Dwayne Johnson's Rampage to release week earlier than scheduled, to avoid clash with Avengers: Infinity War

Dwayne Johnson’s next action blockbuster, Rampage, based on a popular 80s arcade game of the same name, has been forced to shift its release by a week earlier and will now release on 13 April, as reported by Yahoo.

Rampage, which was slated to release on 20 April, will now hit the screens on 13 April in order to ensure a two week window before Infinity War takes charge.

This decision is a direct consequence of Marvel and Disney’s biggest release, the next Avengers movie, Infinity War on 27 April worldwide. The highly anticipated movie of the Marvel franchise, which brings together a decade long long story arc into one massive superhero franchise, Infinity War has effectively shifted its domestic release by a week to coincide with the international release date of 27 April, instead of 4 May.

This news was first revealed through a recent quirky exchange between lead Avengers star Robert Downey Jr who plays Iron Man, and the Marvel Studios Twitter handle. The thread began with Downey Jr tweeting the Avengers teaser along with a message “Any chance I could see it earlier?”, eventually leading to Marvel announcing, “Avengers: #InfinityWar in theaters everywhere April 27th,” on twitter.

Any chance I could see it earlier? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

That’s a FANTASTIC idea! Done. Avengers: #InfinityWar in theaters everywhere April 27th. pic.twitter.com/n5JhJWpnqc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

This unexpected shift has had a domino effect on the Hollywood calendar, with Rampage shifting its release, to avoid competion with one of Hollywood’s biggest release in decades. While it is rare for tent-pole movies to change their release dates, Disney’s reasoning seems to be led more by creating a gap between Fox’s release of Deadpool 2 on 18 May, than protecting avid American fans from the anticipated spoilers that would come spilling from all over the world, as reported by Yahoo.

Published Date: Mar 06, 2018 14:34 PM | Updated Date: Mar 06, 2018 14:34 PM