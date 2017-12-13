Dwayne Johnson to become father for the third time; girlfriend Lauren Hashian flaunts baby bump

The reigning superstar of Hollywood who currently leads the Forbes list of highest paid actors in Hollywood is basking in joy, withhis girlfriend Lauren Hashian’s baby bump debut on the red carpet, as reported by the Mirror.

The long time couple had announced that they were expecting their second child together via an adorable Instagram post that showed their first daughter Jasmine, captioned “Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT’S A GIRL! @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby”.

The delightful news has now been immediately followed by their appearance together at the Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle premier, where Laura was positively glowing in a red dress and her baby bump.

The 45-year-old actor and Laura have been going strong for a decade now. This will be his third child, after his sixteen-year-old daughter Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia, and Jasmine. Johnson met his partner Hashian on the sets of his 2007 film The Game Plan and the couple started dating a year later.

The couple have remained private about their relationship but made their red carpet debut in public at the GI Joe LA premier in 2013. Hashian is the daughter of the drummer for the 1970s famous band Boston.