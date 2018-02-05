Dwayne Johnson to bankroll and feature in upcoming TV series The Titan Games

Los Angeles: Actor-producer Dwayne Johnson will soon be seen in The Titan Games series. He is also attached to the project as a producer.

NBC has given a 10-episode order to The Titan Games, an unscripted programme from Johnson and Dany Garcia. The show is in a new athletic-competition format from Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions, Arthur Smith's A Smith & Co, and Universal Television Alternative Studios, reports variety.com.

Billed as an opportunity for everyday people to test mind, body and heart, The Titan Games will feature challengers from across the US, each competing in an arena against one of six reigning Titans.

A contestant who wins will take the defeated Titan's place as one of the show's half-dozen mainstays. At season's end, the six Titans will engage in an epic battle to determine the male and female champions.

"It's an incredible opportunity for people with stories like you and me to be able to shine in a platform that really has never been attempted before," said Meredith Ahr, president of Universal Television Alternative Studios.

"And obviously having Dwayne Johnson as the heart and soul of the show and Arthur Smith, who is the world's leading producer of physical competitions that are the blending of entertainment and sport, we just couldn't be more thrilled to be putting this package together."

Filming on the 10-episode first season is set to begin in September. No premiere date has been set.

Published Date: Feb 05, 2018 15:09 PM | Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018 15:09 PM