Duvvada Jagannadham poster launched; Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde film to clash with Tubelight

As SS Rajamouli's war epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion continues its rage at the box office worldwide, his fellow Telugu filmmaker Harish Shankar has unveiled the poster of his next romantic comedy Duvvada Jagannadham starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

The poster shows the lead couple embracing each other with their eyes close, making the most of their intimate moment. Arjun's romantic avatar stands in sharp contrast to the last poster of the film in which he was seen as a Brahmin. Thus, this contrast proves that Arjun is all set to play a layered character in Shankar's film.

The music of the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad, making Duvvada Jagannadham or DJ his seventh collaboration with Arjun following Sukumar's 2004 romantic comedy Arya, Arya 2, V V Vinayak's 2005 action film Bunny, Trivikram Srinivas' 2012 action comedy Julayi, Puri Jagannadh's 2013 romantic action film Iddarammayilatho and Srinivas' 2015 film S/O Satyamurthy.

The Indian Express reports that the shooting of the film got stalled multiple times owing to several reasons including Arjun's frail health. However, now it is back on track and the makers are eyeing 23 June for the release. AR Murugadoss' spy thriller SPYder was initially scheduled to release that day. However, now it has been pushed to 11 August when it will clash with two Hindi giants - Shree Narayan Singh's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha starring Akshay Kumar and Imtiaz Ali's film tentatively titled The Ring starring Shah Rukh Khan.

As far as DJ is concerned, it will clash with Kabir Khan's period drama Tubelight starring Salman Khan. DJ has a huge demand even in the Hindi market as proved by the price at which its Hindi dubbing rights have been sold. The report by The Indian Express states that they have been sold for a whopping Rs 7 crore. Thus, it will prove to be fierce competition to Tubelight which will release on 25 June, a day prior to Eid.