Duvvada Jagannadham: Allu Arjun's Makeover Sends Fans Into A Tizzy

'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun's latest makeover for his upcoming film Duvvada Jagannadham, aka DJ, has sent the actor's fans into a tizzy, and quite rightfully so. The actor, who has, over the years, reinvented his style quotient time and again, will be seen as a Brahmin chef in the film. Directed by Harish Shankar, best known for films like Gabbar Singh and Mirapakay, this film also stars Pooja Hegde, who is making her comeback to Telugu cinema after a short gap.

Ever since the first look of the film, featuring Allu Arjun riding a scooter, was unveiled, DJ has been making news and the actor is said to have walked the extra mile to portray his role in the right way. "Allu Arjun is playing the role of a Brahmin chef for the first time in his career, and he was very particular about getting the accent right. He worked quite hard while dubbing for the role," Harish Shankar says, adding, "He even gave up eating meat for few days, while performing the role of a Brahmin chef."

Going by the teaser, it is evident that Allu Arjun will be seen in two different characterisations; however, Harish Shankar refuses to divulge more details about Allu Arjun's role in the film saying, "It's too early for me to talk about it. You'll have to see how he (Allu Arjun) has brought in plenty of variations in his characterisations. It's going to be a complete entertainer."

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde, who acted in Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda in the past, will be seen as a fashion designer in Duvvada Jagannadham, a character which is in complete contrast to what Allu Arjun is playing. "la muddhulu pettesi sabhyasamajaniki em msg lu iddam anukuntunnav? (What message do you want to send out to the society by kissing me?)" is Allu Arjun's dialogue from the first teaser, where he refers to Pooja Hegde, has become a big hit and it sets the tone for how orthodox the actor's characterisation is going to be.

In the past, NTR played the role of a Brahmin priest in Adhurs, and Allari Naresh had played another such role in Seemasasthri. After a long gap, Harish Shankar has drawn everyone's attention by convincing Allu Arjun to play such a role, which is unique for obvious reasons.

While the film is slated for release in late June, all eyes are on the music album right now. If the recent song 'Saranam Bhaje Bhaje', composed by Devi Sri Prasad, is anything to go by, Allu Arjun-DSP's combination has come up with yet another winner.