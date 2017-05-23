Duvvada Jagannadham: Allu Arjun starrer's first single 'Saranam Bhaje Bhaje' released

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun's next release Duvvada Jagannadham's first single 'Saranam Bhaje Bhaje' is out. Duvvada Jagannadham is one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year with South Indian stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

The 'Saranam Bhaje Bhaje' song has been sung by Vijay Prakash and Devi Sri Prasad has provided the music. According to a report by Indian Express, the filmmakers are planning to hold a grand audio release for the film. Allu Arjun tweeted to let his fans know about the new single.

DJ movie 1st song " Saranam Bhaje Bhaje " #DJFirstSinglehttps://t.co/KyR32CkRlO — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 22, 2017



Allu Arjun plays a dual character in the film, an innocent Brahmin boy who turns into a deadly assassin by night. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead. The film has been the talk of the town and the Hindi dubbing rights of the film have fetched a massive amount of Rs 7 crore, states the same report. Therefore, Bollywood enthusiasts also have a lot to look forward to with this film.

The film is said to be a romantic comedy and is written and directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Dil Raju Sri Venkateswara Creations. Duvvada Jagannadham is finally releasing next month after much wait. The film was slated to be released on 19 May initially but was kept on hold for various reasons.

Here's the 'Saranam Bhaje Bhaje' song.