Dutt biopic, Thugs of Hindostan, Simbaa, Race 3, 2.0 — 2018 will be an exciting year for Indian cinema

If the line up of films next year is any indication, it can safely be assumed that 2018 is all set to be a bonanza for filmmakers, actors and producers.

2018 will witness films by Shankar and Rajkumar Hirani after a long gap. The month of October will be awaited eagerly for Aamir Khan’s big budgeted drama with Amitabh Bachchan. Sharat Katariya will come out with his much awaited next film Sui Dhaaga after the universally acclaimed Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Meghna Gulzar, Shoojit Sircar, Shashank Khaitan, Reema Kagti and Dibakar Banerjee too have their films slotted for 2018. This is a mini-celebration for cinegoers: If Sanjay Leela Bhansali is able to join the party, it’ll be icing on the cake.

Here are the exciting things lined up from Bollywood in 2018:

A potential blockbuster from the Raju Hirani-Ranbir Kapoor combo

Ranbir Kapoor’s impressive transformation into a Sanjay Dutt clone has given us ample fodder to assume that Rajkumar Hirani has left no stone unturned in delivering what he had promised. The combo of Hirani and Kapoor is lethal, to say the least, and can be the film we need to bridge the gap between commerce and art. Come March and we will know if the 2019 award season has a contender or not.

Thugs of Hindostan — A film we're all waiting for

If a film brings together two aces of Bollywood, who have ruled the roost for don’t-know-how-many years, at first instance it sounds too good to be true. But Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya has done the unthinkable and managed a coup by bringing together both Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan in one film. With attires, catchy enough to give characters of Pirates of the Caribbean, a run for their money this film has success plastered all over. Oh, and there's also Katrina Kaif in the film. Can't wait for this one.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film has us intrigued

It all started with Fan and Shah Rukh Khan followed it up with Raees and Dear Zindagi. The selection of truly hatke roles also gave viewers a window to a mind of a fifty year old superstar. SRK’s next is again a departure from world of Rahuls and Rajs. Giving him company would be his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Kangana turns producer in her signature style tackling a film close to her heart

2017 was a chequered year for Kangana. While the much-anticipated Rangoon didn't do well at the box office, it was mirred in much buzz related to the interviews she gave during its promotions (a Koffee with Karan episode we all remember). Then, Simran’s release at theatres went completely unnoticed, barring a few good reviews here and there. With Manikarnika, the biopic on Queen of Jhansi, she will also don the mantle of a producer for the first time. With money for the film pumped from her own pocket, there is certainly a lot at stake.

Simbaa will finally reunite two darlings of the masses

When full-page ads were splashed in a leading Mumbai newspaper, it brought to an end months of rumours about the association of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty. Singh in the role of notorious cop Sangram Bhalerao could just be the antithesis of Ajay Devgn’s Singham avatar. Karan Johar’s Dharma Production will ensure that the film appeals to all and sundry. Simbaa will also help us know if the grand finale for 2018 is a gasbag or otherwise.

Robot 2.0 might just take Indian cinema to the next level

When Shankar flew to Mumbai to narrate the plot of 2.0, after the narration was over Aamir Khan shut his eyes for few minutes. When he opened his eyes and took his now famous pause, he immediately conveyed his decision to the revered filmmaker that he won’t be able to play the title role in the film. When Shankar asked the reason, he said that he was only trying to visualise himself as Robot but every time the face of Rajinikanth sir kept coming to him, he simply could not visualise anyone as Robot except Rajinikanth. That’s the power that Rajinikanth wields.

Touted as the most expensive film ever made, it will be super exciting to see Rajnikanth lock horns with Akshay Kumar who plays villain in the film.

Hinterland beckons Ajay Devgn, yet again!

Ajay Devgn is back again in the hinterland. After having delivered powerhouse performances in Omkara and Gangaajal in past, this time he dons the mantle of a tax sleuth based in Lucknow. With reins of direction in the hands of an equally capable Rajkumar Gupta, expect a gritty tense drama.

Race 3 has now become bigger and better with Salman Khan joining the gang

With Salman Khan joining the cast of the film, the canvas has only become bigger and better. The saga of double cross and deceit has now reached the next level. Salman Khan might just help Bobby Deol manage a hit.

The slate of 2018 also has a film featuring Prabhas

Saaho could potentially be a litmus test for Prabhas after the mega success of Baahubali. This film also defines the current stature of Prabhas in Indian cinema. The fact that this sci-fi action thriller is simultaneously being made in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu – says a lot about the popularity crest the superstar is currently riding on. Shraddha Kapoor will provide romance to the saga while Neil Nitin Mukesh will be the obstacle factor in the mission of Prabhas.

The doyens of the industry will be paired again after 26 years

The last time cinegoers witnessed Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor together in a film was 26 years back. Just for the sake of trivia, their last association Ajooba was such a colossal failure that it brought its producer late Shashi Kapoor almost on the verge of bankruptcy. But it’s their performances in flicks like Kabhi Kabhie, Naseeb and Coolie, which are still fondly remembered.

Umesh Shukla’s 102 Not Out pairs them again and this time Amitabh will play 102-year-old father to Rishi Kapoor, aged 75. Till the film hits theatres, we can let our imaginations run wild about the possible plot of the film.

Sacred Games might just change the entertainment industry's dynamics with theatres

This is the only aberration in the list but it surely deserves a mention with digital content becoming the buzzword. Netflix’s is all set to make its debut in the Indian digital space with its own adaptation of Vikram Chandra’s much acclaimed tome Sacred Games. With names like Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane associated with the series, it might just be a game changer for things to come.