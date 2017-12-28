Dustin Hoffman accusers thank John Oliver for confronting him on sexual misconduct allegations

John Oliver, the late night comedian and political commentator is being thanked by seven women who have accused Dustin Hoffman of sexual harassment, for confronting the actor recently, as reported by Deadline.

Following the heated confrontation, Oliver had expressed sadness that his questioning had not elicited anything constructive and referred to it as a failed confrontation. However, a letter of praise posted by Anna Graham Hunter on her Twitter, signed by Wendy Riss Gatsiounis, Kathryn Rossetter, Melissa Kester, Cori Thomas and two women who wished to remain anonymous, will certainly be appreciated by Oliver.

Thank you @iamjohnoliver for confronting Dustin Hoffman. While the questions you asked may not have led to the constructive conversation you hoped for, the fact that you asked them at all is what matters most. @nykass @corithyme @MelissaKester + 3 others pic.twitter.com/WeenZP5jck — Anna Graham Hunter (@annaghunter) December 27, 2017

Hoffman stands accused by various women and had apologised to Anna who had alleged that the now 80-year-old actor had groped her when she was a 17-year-old intern. This was followed by a deluge of accusations surfacing online against him.

When confronted by Oliver on a panel for the 20th anniversary of Hoffman’s film Wag the Dog, a hostile Hoffman had said, "It's shocking to me you don't see me more clearly, that you go by a couple of things you read." Oliver had responded, “"I can't leave certain things unaddressed. The easy way is not to bring anything up. Unfortunately, that leaves me at home later at night hating myself. Why the... Didn't I say something? No one stands up to powerful men."