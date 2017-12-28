You are here:

Dustin Hoffman accusers thank John Oliver for confronting him on sexual misconduct allegations

FP Staff

Dec,28 2017 11:09 25 IST

John Oliver, the late night comedian and political commentator is being thanked by seven women who have accused Dustin Hoffman of sexual harassment, for confronting the actor recently, as reported by Deadline.

John Oliver. AP

John Oliver. AP

Following the heated confrontation, Oliver had expressed sadness that his questioning had not elicited anything constructive and referred to it as a failed confrontation. However, a letter of praise posted by Anna Graham Hunter on her Twitter, signed by Wendy Riss Gatsiounis, Kathryn Rossetter, Melissa Kester, Cori Thomas and two women who wished to remain anonymous, will certainly be appreciated by Oliver.

Hoffman stands accused by various women and had apologised to Anna who had alleged that the now 80-year-old actor had groped her when she was a 17-year-old intern. This was followed by a deluge of accusations surfacing online against him.

When confronted by Oliver on a panel for the 20th anniversary of Hoffman’s film Wag the Dog, a hostile Hoffman had said, "It's shocking to me you don't see me more clearly, that you go by a couple of things you read." Oliver had responded, “"I can't leave certain things unaddressed. The easy way is not to bring anything up. Unfortunately, that leaves me at home later at night hating myself. Why the... Didn't I say something? No one stands up to powerful men."

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Dustin Hoffman #Hollywood #John Oliver #Last Week tonight with John Oliver

also see

John Oliver regrets 'failed' confrontation with Dustin Hoffman over sexual harassment allegations

John Oliver regrets 'failed' confrontation with Dustin Hoffman over sexual harassment allegations

Dustin Hoffman faces new allegations of exposing himself to minor, harassing two other women

Dustin Hoffman faces new allegations of exposing himself to minor, harassing two other women

Russell Simmons faces rape allegations from three women; music mogul denies claim

Russell Simmons faces rape allegations from three women; music mogul denies claim