Dunkirk trailer: Christopher Nolan's war drama struggles to maintain tension

The first trailer of Christopher Nolan's upcoming war drama Dunkirk was fascinating because of the world it transported us to. It recreated the eve of World War II so well that the horrors of the war were brought to life.

But its latest trailer, which is longer than the first one, does not add to the fascination. It just plays around with the idea of war, the setting, a multitude of characters and the theme of never surrendering. Music composer Hans Zimmer's composition lurks in the background and struggles to add more intrigue to the plot but the visuals just do not go along with it.

The visuals or the proceedings of the evacuation are all over the place. There are so many characters that it gets difficult to keep track of the narrative. There are less relentless bouts of firing in this one as the characters make more noise than the artillery.

What also worked for the first trailer was minimal dialogue and allowing the sound of the firing, shrieks and a mild background score take center stage. There is too much happening in the most recent trailer and it also assumes a preachy tone in a few parts where a soldier, played by Tom Hardy, is persuaded to return to the island to rescue his fellow men, much to his reluctance.

Dunkirk is based on the Dunkirk island evacuation of 1940 when large numbers of Allied soldiers were stranded on an island and attacked by the German forces during the War of France. It is Nolan's tenth directorial.

Dunkirk also stars Mark Rylance, James D'Arcy, Mark Rylance, Jack Lowden, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Aneurin Barnard and Harry Styles. It is co-produced by RatPac-Dune Entertainment and Synocpy Inc, owned by Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas. It is slated to release on 21 July.