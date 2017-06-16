Dulquer Salman to play criminal Sukumara Kuruppu in upcoming film with Srinath Rajendran

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has revealed that he will play most wanted criminal Sukumara Kuruppu in his next yet-untitled Malayalam film, to be directed by Srinath Rajendran. Rajendran had directed Dulquer in his debut Malayalam film Second Show. They are reuniting after six years and Dulquer is "thrilled".

The actor tweeted the poster on social media. Here's the tweet:

After nearly 6 years I reunite with Srinath Rajendran. My first director. I'm super super thrilled about this film. So happy to share this😘😘 pic.twitter.com/MkY2FeMUS1 — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) June 15, 2017

"After nearly six years, I reunite with Srinath Rajendran. My first director. I'm super thrilled about this film. So happy to share this," Dulquer tweeted along with the film's poster. The poster reads "Dulquer Salmaan as Sukumara Kuruppu".

Sukumara, a family man who, after reading about a crime involving embezzlement of insurance money in Germany, got motivated to insure and script his own death by murdering a man, Chacko, to lay his hands on the money.

It's been 33 years since the heinous incident and Sukumara is still at large.

The rest of the cast and crew of the film are yet to be finalised.