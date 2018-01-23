You are here:

Dulquer Salmaan's Bollywood debut, Karwaan co-starring Irrfan Khan, gets 1 June release date

Ronnie Screwvala's movie Karwaan, starring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, is set for release on 1 June.

The film revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life. They are thrown together on a bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives, read a statement.

Dulquer Salmaan, a well-known name in the southern film industry, will set foot in Bollywood with the movie while Mithila will also make her first ever Bollywood outing as a lead actress.

Karwaan also marks the debut of Akarsh Khurana as a Bollywood director. The film has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala. It is produced by Screwvala's creative production house RSVP in association with Ishka Films.

