Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amal Sufiya welcome their first child, a baby girl

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan has announced that his wife Amal Sufiya and him have been blessed with a baby girl. The good news comes in on the same day as the release of his film Comrade In America (CIA).

Salmaan took to all social media sites to post a picture of a medical document that mentioned that his wife has given birth to a baby girl on 5 May. He accompanied the picture on Facebook and Instagram with a long caption that read, "For all the immense love all of you shower upon us. For all the undying support you give us. For always rooting for us to do our best. Every release, every event, every news of ours lives you all share in our joy. In return I can only return our happiness, joy and gratitude."

"Today is unforgettable in more ways than one. My life just changed forever. We've been blessed with a drop of heaven. At long last my biggest dream came true. I got my princess. Amu got a mini version of herself," he added. Salmaan kept the message short on Twitter as he said, "Doubly happy !! We are blessed with an angel. Our own little princess. My brain isn't even comprehending all this. Over the moon !!"

Doubly happy !! We are blessed with an angel. Our own little princess. My brain isn't even comprehending all this. Over the moon !! pic.twitter.com/ceaaZsmAeZ — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) May 5, 2017

The 'doubly happy' in his Twitter caption suggests that he is also content with the response of his film CIA. Salmaan married Sufiya back in 2011, days ahead of his Malayalam acting debut with Second Show. Now that their first child is here, whom he dotingly referred to as 'princess' in his social media posts, he will now double up as an actor and a father.

Salmaan's future projects include Bejoy Nambiar's romantic drama Solo, Lal Jose's Oru Bhayankara Kamukan and Nag Ashwin's Mahanati.