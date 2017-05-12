Downton Abbey film shoot to start this September, two years after finale of TV series aired

Your favourite periodical drama about a fancy British family is making its on to the silver screen.

Downtown Abbey The Film finally got a green light two years after the finale of the hit TV series was aired, reports The Sun. A source told the daily: "Film bosses have requested the services of crew members and accountants to work on the picture."

"A budget has been set and now it's a case of getting everything in place to start shooting. It would take something big to stop the project from happening now."

Previously, Jeremy Swift, who played Septimus Spratt on the show had revealed the film may release this year. "It's supposed to be happening? Filming this year... but it hasn't been locked down yet. It's just getting everybody in that same space and time... I think there's a huge appetite for it." Swift even said that the new script which has been passed on to the cast members has disappeared somewhere.

While Swift, Hugh Bonneville and Laura Carmichael will be returning to for the film, Dame Maggie Smith seems to have doubts whether a film version of Downtown would work. She was quoted saying at the British Film Institute interview that the six series of the television show were quite enough, a film version would be 'squeezing it dry' and 'meandering' plotlines of the series would not translate to film.

Does this mean the Downtown Abbey film will go ahead without Dowager Countess of Grantham?

Nonetheless, the film will start filming in September.

