Doodhnath Singh, Hindi writer and winner of Bharat Bharti award, passes away aged 81

Allahabad: Eminent Hindi writer Doodhnath Singh, winner of the Bharat Bharti award, died in Allahabad early on Friday, doctors said. He was 81.

Singh was diagnosed with prostrate cancer in October 2017 after he was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. In December, he was shifted to the Phoenix hospital in Allahabad.

Within days, his condition deteriorated, a family member said. On 4 January, he suffered a cardiac arrest after which he was put on life support, a hospital official said.

Singh, who passed away on Friday midnight, is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Singh's literary journey had many milestones. He is known for his works like Sapaat Chehre Wala Aadmi, Aakhri Kalaam, Nishkaasan, Bhai Ka Shok Geet, Dharmakshetra-Kurukshetra and Surang se Lautate Huye.

Singh, who hailed from Ballia, completed his post graduation in Hindi from Allahabad University and then became a professor there. He was very active in political commentaries.

Published Date: Jan 12, 2018 19:15 PM | Updated Date: Jan 12, 2018 19:15 PM