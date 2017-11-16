Don't have tickets to Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert yet? Here's a second chance to attend the gig

As the date to the British Singer Ed Sheeran's Mumbai tour is approaching, his fans in India can't seem to hold their breath. The tickets to the concert sold like hot cakes and in no time the organisers revealed that tickets for the 'Shape Of You' singer are completely sold out.

While the lucky ones are beaming with joy, there were many who were left heartbroken. But...Jio has an exciting offer that might bring a smile to many who lost out the chance of being at the concert.

Jio brings all its customers an opportunity to get themselves a ticket to one of the most awaited concerts in India – Ed Sheeran’s Divide Tour on 19 November, 2017 at Jio Gardens, Mumbai.

Visit www.EdSheeranOnJio.com and complete any of the two steps mentioned there. The contest is open to all Jio customers only.

Option 1:

Welcome Ed Sheeran in your unique style: Here’s an amazing opportunity to share your creative idea of welcoming Ed Sheeran to India!

Step 1: Shoot a photo or video showing us what’s the best way to Welcome Ed Sheeran to India

Step 2: Upload your entry on your social pages with #EdSheeranOnJio, and tag @reliancejio

Step 3: Fill in the form to submit your entry

This contest is open to everyone who has a Jio number and it will be required to be shared in the contest page.

Option 2:

Jump the queue with a JioFi; skip the line and ditch the waiting game…by answering two very simple questions

You can enter your JioFi number or your IMEI number or even the pre-order number of your JioFi to participate.

For further details, visit www.EdSheeranOnJio.com. Don’t forget to tag @reliancejio and use #EdSheeranOnJio.

Also, the cab-service giant Ola is offering tickets to some lucky people as part of its special lucky draw. One just needs to complete five trips with Ola Prime; enter the code EDSHEERAN and enter the lucky draw. A few selected contestants will win the tickets to Ed Sheeran's concert, reports DNA.