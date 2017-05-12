Donald Trump calls Stephen Colbert un-funny, talent-less; Colbert responds with another dig

Talk show hosts who have been making fun of Donald Trump bore the brunt of his wrath as the President went on a rant against the media during an interview with Time Magazine.

But Stephen Colbert (who has made his disgust for Trump all too evident on The Late Show) who got the harshest words.

Colbert has been excessively critical of the POTUS, often including at least one insulting remark on the President in his monologue every day.

But it looked like he had crossed a line with his monologue last week that included an oral sex joke about Trump and Vladimir Putin, which was considered homophobic by many. Here's a look:

Now, Trump has reacted to Colbert in his interview with Time Magazine, "There's nothing funny about what he says. What he says is filthy. And you have kids watching. And it only builds up my base. It only helps me, people like him. The guy was dying. By the way they were going to take him off television, then he started attacking me and he started doing better."

Trump also noted that his appearance on the show helped Colbert's television ratings. As Deadline points out, Trump might be right in this case, as Trump's appearance remains the second most watched episode of Late Show with Stephen Colbert, with 4.6 million viewers.

Colbert, too wasted no time in addressing Trump's comments on him, saying, "The night you appeared on this show… was very highly rated. In fact, the only episode that got better ratings was the night I had Jeb Bush on. Making jokes on you gets me high ratings. It's almost as if people don't want you as President!" :