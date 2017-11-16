Don 3 will happen when right script comes along, confirms Ritesh Sidhwani

Mumbai: Producer Ritesh Sidhwani says the third instalment of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don franchise will happen but he is waiting for the right script.

Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's banner Excel Entertainment produced Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011) starring Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles.

Asked about Don 3, Sidhwani said: "For any sequel or prequel or third part of a franchise film, say for Don, the character is very important. Even I am eagerly awaiting but I think we need to find the right script. Are we going to make it? The answer is yes. I don't exactly know the time. We have started thinking very seriously about Don 3 and we are toying with ideas. We will make it and hopefully it will be very soon," he added during promotional interviews of Fukrey Returns here.

The Fukrey Returns stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha and is helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

Talking about the film, Sidhwani said the movie was being made on popular demand. "People who saw the first film really liked it and enjoyed it. We had no idea that we will make a sequel but I think when the film started showing on TV, the love for the film grew even more. We started getting requests on social media about the film and that got us thinking about the sequel. I approached the filmmaker and writer Mrighdeep Singh Lamba for taking the story forward," said Sidhwani.

He also hinted at the third part of Fukrey franchise. Fukrey Returns is slated to release on 15 December.