Dolores O'Riordan dies at 46: James Corden, Liz Phair, Quest Love pay tribute to Irish singer

Los Angeles: James Corden, Ronan Keating, Dave Davies and Michelle Branch are among those mourning the sudden demise of "kind and lovely" singer Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries fame. She was 46.

The Irish musician, who was originally from Limerick, led the band to international success in the 1990s with singles including 'Linger' and 'Zombie', died suddenly, her publicist said, BBC reported on Monday (15 January).

A statement from her publicist said, "The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time."

The Cranberries members paid an emotional tribute.

"We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today," a message from Noel, Mike and Fergal read on the official Facebook page of the band.



Celebrities like Liz Phair, Duran Duran and Questlove took to social media to express their admiration for the late Irish singer:

James Corden: I once met Delores O'Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she's passed away today.

I once met Delores O’Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she’s passed away today x — James Corden (@JKCorden) January 15, 2018

Ronan Keating: Totally shocked at the news about Dolores O'Riordan an incredible talent and a lovely soul. My prayers are with her family and loved ones.

Totally shocked at the news about Dolores O Riordan an incredible talent and a lovely soul. My prayers are with her family and loved ones. — Ronan Keating (@ronanofficial) January 15, 2018

Duran Duran: We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time.

We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time. https://t.co/6p20QD2Ii5 pic.twitter.com/vXscj0VGHS — Duran Duran (@duranduran) January 15, 2018

Dave Davies: I'm really shocked that Dolores O'Riordan has passed so suddenly - I was talking to her a couple weeks before Christmas she seemed happy and well - we even spoke about maybe writing some songs together - unbelievable god bless her.

I’m really shocked that #DoloresORiordan has passed so suddenly - I was talking to her a couple weeks before Christmas she seemed happy and well - we even spoke about maybe writing some songs together - unbelievable god bless her pic.twitter.com/Pk2QyAaaBw — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) January 15, 2018

Questlove: Damn. Delores O'Riordan passed of The Cranberries. rip.

Michelle Branch: So sad to hear of Dolores O'Riordan's passing. I remember as a young girl, hearing The Cranberries for the first time and wanting to be just like her.

So sad to hear of Dolores O’Riordan passing. I remember as a young girl, hearing The Cranberries for the first time and wanting to be just like her. — Michelle Branch (@michellebranch) January 15, 2018

Liz Phair: Devastated for fans and her family- Dolores O'Riorden had such an exquisite voice, so distinctive and defining of an era. She would have continued to be a rare musical treasure late into a long life gone too soon.

Devastated for fans and her family- Dolores O’Riorden had such an exquisite voice, so distinctive and defining of an era. She would have continued to be a rare musical treasure late into a long life #gonetoosoon https://t.co/2QH2cPgRf6 — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) January 15, 2018

WAVVES: The Cranberries were the only thing my whole family ever agreed on. RIP Dolores.

the cranberries were the only thing my whole family ever agreed on. RIP Dolores pic.twitter.com/ososLUdMYu — WAVVES (@WAVVES) January 15, 2018

MUNA: Gone too soon. Rest in power to one of our biggest musical inspirations, Dolores O'Riordan. thank you.

gone too soon.

rest in power to one of our biggest musical inspirations, dolores o'riordan.

thank you. pic.twitter.com/ZghvQS4p2M — MUNA (@whereisMUNA) January 15, 2018

Frank Turner: Oh lord. Not Dolores O'Riordan. Grew up singing Cranberries songs. Tragic news.

Oh lord. Not Dolores O’Riordan. Grew up singing Cranberries songs. Tragic news. — Frank Turner (@frankturner) January 15, 2018

Kodaline: Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan! The Cranberries gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends.

Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan! @The_Cranberries gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends — Kodaline (@Kodaline) January 15, 2018

Maggie Rogers: Dolores O'Riordan's voice helped me understand my place in the world. Blasting linger a little louder today.

Dolores O’Riordan’s voice helped me understand my place in the world. Blasting linger a little louder today pic.twitter.com/JvoqRT5imP — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) January 15, 2018

James Vincent McMorrow: So sad to hear about Dolores O'Riordan, she's one of few artists who is ingrained in my psyche even though i never actively listened to her work, such is the unending genius of songs like Linger and Zombie. thoughts are with her kids and her family. X.

So sad to hear about Dolores O'Riordan, she's one of few artists who is ingrained in my psyche even though i never actively listened to her work, such is the unending genius of songs like Linger and Zombie. thoughts are with her kids and her family. X — JamesVincentMcMorrow (@jamesvmcmorrow) January 15, 2018

(With inputs from IANS)

Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 14:13 PM | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018 14:18 PM