Dolce and Gabbana believe fashion is in crisis due to lack of 'real designers' in industry

Nov,14 2017 19:43 40 IST

London: Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana say currently there are not enough "real fashion designers" in the industry.

The founders of the label Dolce & Gabbana believe there is a lot of mediocrity in the fashion business, reported Grazia magazine.

File image of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Twitter/@ToggleSG

"It's a lot of mediocrity because there's not any more real fashion designers. No personalities. Fashion is in crisis, flat and without a soul.

"The big companies destroyed the system because they took all the good designers out of the market - now they all work for huge corporations. Is all about business, about bags, bags, bags," Stefano says.

