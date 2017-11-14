You are here:

Dolce and Gabbana believe fashion is in crisis due to lack of 'real designers' in industry

London: Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana say currently there are not enough "real fashion designers" in the industry.

The founders of the label Dolce & Gabbana believe there is a lot of mediocrity in the fashion business, reported Grazia magazine.

"It's a lot of mediocrity because there's not any more real fashion designers. No personalities. Fashion is in crisis, flat and without a soul.

"The big companies destroyed the system because they took all the good designers out of the market - now they all work for huge corporations. Is all about business, about bags, bags, bags," Stefano says.