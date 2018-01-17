You are here:

Documentary on Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi to premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2018

New Delhi: Kailash, a documentary on Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, will have its world premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in the US.

Directed by debutante Derek Doneen, the documentary will feature in the US Documentary Competition section at the prestigious festival.

The 92 minute-film traces Satyarthi's journey and his efforts to rid child trafficking and child labour, the Nobel laureate's office in New Delhi told PTI.

The film has been produced by Davis Guggenheim and Sarah Anthony, while it has been co-produced by Purnima Raghunath.

Guggenheim won the Best Documentary Feature Academy Award for Truth and was Oscar-shortlisted for his most recent docu-feature, He Named Me Malala, about Satyarthi's joint 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai.

The film premieres as one of this year's day one screenings on Thursday.

Work is also on for Jhalki, a biopic on Satyarthi. The film, scheduled to be released later this year, features Boman Irani essaying the protagonist.

Published Date: Jan 17, 2018 17:10 PM | Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018 17:10 PM