Dobaara: See Your Evil — Here's how Saqib Saleem prepared for his role in the film

Actor Saqib Saleem, who has made a mark of his own with successful and niche films like Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge (2011), Mere Dad ki Maruti (2013) and Hawa Hawaai (2014) is all set to mark his debut in the horror genre with his sibling Huma Qureshi in the film Dobaara: See Your Evil.

The film is an official remake of the Hollywood supernatural horror thriller Oculus which released back in 2013. In the film, Saleem plays the role of a guy who speaks very little and is more of a laconic person. He has been incriminated in a juvenile prison for around 12 odd years for no fault of his. This has resulted to his quiet and reticent behaviour.

Saleem, who otherwise is known for his affable and fun-loving roles, had to prepare a lot for this role to understand the nuances of his character.

Mid-dayreports that to justify his performance, Saleem visited Prayas Juvenile Aid Centre Society in Delhi before shooting for the film.

He said in a statement that "there were boys from 5 to 21 years old. It was an eye opener for me to see what exactly goes through their mind that gets them to commit crimes at such a young age."

He added, "Just to understand my character better, I performed an activity wherein I locked myself in a room with no connectivity whatsoever with the outside world, to observe and understand what can one do when he's isolated this way. Honestly, being a person that I am, it was quite frightening to be in this space."

But actors do take that extra leap to polish their performances; they have their own ways and rationale of doing so. Elaborating on that, he spoke to DNA and said, "Empathy is important when you are an actor..empathy for the character you're playing. The experience helped me be true to Kabir, the character. But also it scared me at a human level that it's so difficult to just be comfortable with ones self. It helped me understand myself also better."

Dobaara: See Your Evil also stars Adil Hussain, Lisa Ray, Madalina Bellariu Ion and Rhea Chakraborty apart from the siblings. The film is slated to release on 2 June.