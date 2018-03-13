Divya Dutta joins cast of Arjun Rampal's Nastik; says 'my role is very similar to Jaya Bachchan's in Sholay'

After delivering a smashing performance as a cop in Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani 2, National Award winning actor Arjun Rampal is all set to play a tough policeman in the upcoming film Nastik. The latest addition to the cast of the film is actress Divya Dutta who reportedly essays the role of a widow in the film. Arjun is reportedly playing a cop who is an atheist.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Dutta has confirmed the development and said the crew just returned from the shoot schedule in Ranchi. "My role is very similar to Jayaji’s in Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay. We are currently taking a break but will resume in a month’s time," says Dutta.

It was reported earlier that Rampal has been busy shooting for this film recently. The Mumbai Mirror report further adds that the shooting for the film commenced during November 2017, pretty much at the same time Rampal finished shooting for JP Dutta's Paltan.

The shoot for Nastik began on 9 November; a schedule of the film is reported to also take place in Mumbai.

Nastik is directed by Shailesh Varma and stars Hate Story 4 actress Ihana Dhillon and Bajrangi Bhaijaan child actor Harshaali Malhotra. It is also speculated that Amitabh Bachchan might make a cameo in the film, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

Published Date: Mar 13, 2018 15:11 PM | Updated Date: Mar 13, 2018 15:26 PM