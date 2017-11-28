Disney presents first male-princess in animated show Star vs the Forces of Evil

In an inclusive move, Disney has presented the first-ever male princess in one of its television shows. Disney XD channel's Star vs The Forces of Evil is chronicling the adventures of an interdimensional princess, called Star Butterfly (voiced by Eden Sher) and her human teenage roommate Marco Diaz (Adam McArthur), reported The Independent.

In a recent episode, the viewers witnessed Marco dress up as Princess Turdina to salvage the life of students at St Olga's Reform School for Wayward Princesses from the wicked headmistress, Heinous.

But just as Marco is about to reveal his real self, Heinous turns up to out him on her own, by pulling down his shirt to reveal a strand of chest hair.

And that is when one princess shouts, "That doesn't prove anything. Princesses can be hairy."

"Yeah, we believe in you, Turdina," another royalty shouts in support. A fellow princess points out, "Why does it matter if he's a boy? Nothing he said was wrong". Whereas another adds, "He can be a princess if he wants to!" and with other exclaiming, "Turdina is a state of mind."

This is not the first time Star vs The Forces of Evil has taken Hollywood's call for inclusion forward.

In February, the show was the pioneer to feature same-sex kisses in an episode.

The series was created by executive producer Daron Nefcy, the second woman to lead her own animated show on Disney.