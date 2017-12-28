Disney bags biggest market share of Hollywood box office; Warner Bros, Universal Studios follow

Disney continues to dominate the US market for the second year in a row, beating its closest rival Warner Bros, thanks to Stars Wars: The Last Jedi raking in massive revenues for the studio giant by the year end.

Disney has banked $2.27 billion in 2017 which gives it a 21.3% market share as on 25 December, with Warner Bros coming in a close second at 18.9% and $2.02 billion in earnings, as reported by Variety.

This is a repeat of the 2016 performance when Disney took in $2.85 billion and Warner Bros followed with $1.88 billion in the box office haul. Disney has achieved this against a release of far fewer titles than other Hollywood studios with 16 in 2016 and only 12 this year, led by Beauty and the Beast as its highest domestic grosser this year with $504 million. The combined figures of all major studios’ final box office earnings combined has shown a decline of 2.5% as compared to 2016’s record setting $11.38 billion, as reported by Variety.

The runner up Warner Bros showed strong performances by Wonder Woman with $412 million and It with $327 million in earnings. Universal stands third with $1.49 billion domestically in the US with Despicable Me 2 and The Fate of the Furious, as its top two grossers.

Fox came in fourth with a total of $1.37 billion and a 12.8% share from 38 titles, riding on the performance of Logan and the animation hit The Boss Baby, as reported by Variety.

It looks like the impending fate of Fox merging with Disney, will catapult the already top studio Disney to dizzying heights.