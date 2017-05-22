Disha Patani to join Farhan Akhtar in Ashutosh Gowariker's next film?

It was earlier reported that Farhan Akhtar has been signed on for Ashutosh Gowariker's next film.

After the disaster that was Mohenjo Daro, Gowariker probably decided that it was time to swiftly move on — in the hopes that everyone will forget the film ever happened. Now speculation is rife that Disha Patani, still fresh off her success for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, is likely to come on board and join Akhtar as part of the leading cast.

Gowariker is said to have already approached Disha Patani for the film, reports DNA. “He loved her in MS Dhoni and feels she has an amazing screen presence. Talks are on at an advanced stage with the actress for the film. The actress has liked the script, but the modalities are being worked out.”

Patani however, is said to be eagerly awaiting Dharma Production's Student of the Year 2, and as a result of that, is alleged to be passing up on many projects by several of Bollywood's big banners.

Her acting and dancing skills have been greatly appreciated and for now — she seems to be hot property in tinsel town. In an interview with Firstpost, Disha admitted that her otherwise reserved personality comes out when she faces a camera.

For this film, reports state that Gowariker is taking a detour from his signature brand of cinema and exploring a new territory of a stylised thriller based on a newlywed couple. The film is tentatively called Honeymoon, and is slated to go on floors this year. It will majorly be shot in Europe.

If the film does come through, Akhtar and Patani's pairing will surely lead to an interesting watch for moviegoers.