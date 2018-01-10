Discovery signs Netflix as exclusive global OTT platform for new channel, JEET

Discovery Communications India has signed streaming giant Netflix as its exclusive global OTT platform partner for the content of its new channel, Discovery JEET.

According to a report on Business Standard, Netflix beat Amazon Prime and Reliance Jio to become the exclusive OTT platform for Discovery JEET content. So, Netflix subscribers can stream all the shows once they have been aired on the channel. The deal also ensures that the channel's content will be available to audiences in more than 190 countries across the globe.

The new channel hopes to break the clutter in the Hindi General Entertainment category (GEC) and reach a wider diaspora with fresh new content. Discovery will launch JEET with five hours of daily original programming. One of the channel's more talked about shows is a biopic of yoga guru and Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev.

“Discovery JEET is the biggest ever attempt with ‘purpose at scale’ in the Indian entertainment space. We have done our research, evaluated India’s zeitgeist and created an entertaining yet purposeful content philosophy which will touch the heart of Indians across the country,” said Karan Bajaj, Senior Vice-President & General Manager - South Asia, Discovery Communications India.

Discovery JEET goes live on 12 February and will be available in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 21:00 PM | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018 21:00 PM