You are here:

Directors Guild Awards: The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro wins top honours

Beverly Hills, California: Guillermo del Toro has won the feature film award from the Directors Guild of America for The Shape of Water.

The Directors Guild Awards held Saturday night (3 February) at a ceremony in Beverly Hills are a reliable predictor of who will go on to win the directing Oscar.

Del Toro was up against against Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird, Jordon Peele for Get Out, Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk and Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri for the top prize.

Other winners Saturday include Matthew Heineman for the documentary City of Ghosts, Jean-Marc Vallee for Big Little Lies, Reed Morano for The Handmaid’s Tale and Glenn Weiss for directing the 89th Academy Awards.

Get Out director Jordan Peele has won the first-time feature film award from the Directors Guild of America.

The Directors Guild Awards are often a reliable predictor of who will walk away with the best director trophy at the Academy Awards. Last year, La La Land director Damien Chazelle won at both ceremonies.

All but McDonagh are nominated for a directing Oscar.

Judd Apatow is hosting the untelevised ceremony which also awards achievements in commercial, scripted series and live television directing. Aziz Ansari is among those nominated for directing a comedy series.

Published Date: Feb 04, 2018 15:35 PM | Updated Date: Feb 04, 2018 15:35 PM