Director Rohit Shetty scotches rumours of Prabhas and Salman Khan coming together in his film

After the release and the following mega success of the Baahubali franchise, the popularity of Telugu superstar Prabhas has escalated to unprecedented heights.

The Prabhas-phenomenon also seems to have hit Bollywood as there has been much buzz about his upcoming Bollywood debut, however no confirmations have been made yet.

According to a report by DNA, it was earlier speculated that Karan Johar is all set to launch the actor in Bollywood as soon as he is done with his next movie. Then, we had reported that Rohit Shetty is planning to get Prabhas on board and that too with none other than Salman Khan.

But, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the director has completely falsified these speculations. He said, "It is fake news! I'm in Spain for the last three weeks shooting for Fear Factor. I don't know where this rumour started."

While Prabhas has started shooting for his upcoming film Saaho with his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty, as reported by indiatoday.in, Rohit Shetty is currently working on his comedy Golmaal Again with Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor.

Salman Khan is also all set to come with his Eid release Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan. He is also shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Katrina Kaif.