Director Ridley Scott hints at another film after the 2017 sci-fi thriller Blade Runner 2049

Jan,09 2018 14:08 21 IST

London: Director Ridley Scott believes there is another story that could be told in the Blade Runner franchise.

Poster for Blade Runner 2049

The ace filmmaker directed the 1982 cult classic Blade Runner, which featured Harrison Ford and Sean Young.

The film's sequel, Blade Runner 2049, helmed by Denis Villeneuve, was released last year.

Ford reprised his role in the film, which also starred Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks and Robin Wright.

"I hope so, I think there is another story. I've got another one ready to evolve and be developed. So there is certainly one to be done for sure," Scott told DigitalSpy.

