Director Homi Adajania joins new MTV reality show Fame-istan alongside Radhika Apte, Mohit Suri

After directing fairly successful films like Cocktail, Finding Fanny, Being Cyrus, Raabta, director Homi Adajania is now all set to make his television debut. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Homi will soon be seen as a mentor in another reality show by MTV to encourage aspiring filmmakers.

MTV Fame-istan, which already has two big names with the show — Radhika Apte and Mohit Suri — will now have Homi as the one who would guide the participants. The trailer of the reality show went viral as soon as it appeared on TV, and it surely promised something fresh to viewers.

“Filmmaking is a far-fetched dream for many aspirants and this show is providing them with a platform and better still, the freedom to make films as well as make a living from it. When I first started off, such platforms didn’t exist. Budding filmmakers should seize this opportunity and realise that their dream isn’t unrealistic anymore with a chance like this knocking on their door,” Homi said in order to confirm the news.

MTV Fame-istan will see a number of young aspiring filmmakers coming up with ideas and trying to put them together to pull off a feature. The show will have one special mentor every month, and it will also feature one director of the month among the contestants.

There were multiple reports that said Homi is working on two interesting projects in regards to which the director said, "The one I just finished writing is a saas-bahu story in which the men are unaware that the women of the family are running Asia’s biggest cocaine cartel. It’s a pretty wild rollercoaster."