Diljit Dosanjh to return as judge in second season of singing reality show Rising Star

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh will return to the small screen as the judge of the singing reality show Rising Star, in its second season, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The singer will be in the company of Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur as experts on the show that will go on air early next year and replace Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11.

Diljith told Mumbai Mirror, “Yes, I will be part of the Rising Star again. Last year I had a blast doing the show, which threw up so many, budding talents. The search for the next great voice is what has urged me to take this up in the next season as well.”

The report also states that TV actor Ravi Dubey has been signed to host this season along with child artist Parth Dhamija, known for the show Chhote Miyan Dhakkad. The duo will be replacing Meiyang Chang and Raghav Juyal who had hosted season one of Rising Star.

The first season had seen Bannet Dosanjh from Punjab win the Colors reality show in what was the first ever live voting reality show. The report states that the channel is not looking to change the format as it had worked well with audience last year.

Dosanjh is currently shooting for Flicker Singh, biopic of former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh, along with Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi and Prakash Jha. The actor has also signed Dinesh Vijan’s comedy film Arjun Patiala with actress Kriti Sanon.