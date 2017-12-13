Diljit Dosanjh to release single on American reality TV star Kylie Jenner in January

Time and again Diljit Dosanjh has confessed his love for TV star Kylie Jenner. The pop singer and Udta Punjab actor recently declared that he is all set to release his next single song in January which will have have references to Jenner.

Hindustan Times quotes him as saying,“I have made a song which has references to Kylie. It releases in January."

Earlier, in an interview to Times Now, Diljit had said, "I love her very much. Now, more than loving her, what makes me happy is how much people are interested in my comments. I never leave any chance to comment. But she hasn’t replied yet, may be soon. Also, I comment in Punjabi, so that she doesn’t reply. My people should have fun that’s it."

Kylie, the 20-year-old actress, is expecting her first child with American rapper-singer Travis Scott.

On the other hand, Diljit is currently shooting for Shaad Ali's Soorma, the biopic of celebrated hockey player Sandeep Singh. Soorma also stars Angad Bedi, Taapsee Pannu and Prakash Jha. While Bedi will play Sandeep's elder brother and fellow hockey player Bikramjeet Singh, Jha will play Sandeep's coach.

The biopic is co-produced by Chitrangda Singh and Sneha Rajani. The story reportedly revolves around the Haryana born hockey player and former captain of the Indian hockey team Sandeep, who was seriously injured in 2006 after being hit by an accidental gunshot in a train.