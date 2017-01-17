Diljit Dosanjh to play first-ever Punjabi superhero in 'Super Singh', Ekta Kapoor's next

After their successful and critically acclaimed collaboration in Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor and Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh will be getting together again with Super Singh, first-ever superhero Punjabi film.

Ekta's film production banner Balaji Motion Pictures unveiled the poster of her maiden Punjabi production, Super Singh, starring Dosanjh in the titular role and National Award-winning filmmaker Anurag Singh helming the director's chair.

The actor was last appreciated for his role of a Sikh cop in Udta Punjab.

He was even awarded the Filmfare Award for Most Promising Newcomer (male) last week. He will also be seen in Anushka Sharma's next production, Anshai Lal's romantic comedy Phillauri. The film is slated to release on 25 March

The 1st ever Pjbi language Superhero film is here!

Ekta kapoor, Anurag Singh & Diljit Dosanjh come together for SUPER SINGH! Rel :June 2017 pic.twitter.com/5llUFn4T1X — BalajiMotionPictures (@balajimotionpic) January 17, 2017

As far as Ekta is concerned, she has followed in the footsteps of actor Priyanka Chopra, whose maiden Punjabi production, Karaan Guliani's thriller Sarvann, released last week. Ekta recently announced that she was looking forward to extend her operations to web content.

Super Singh is jointly produced by Ekta, her mother Shobha Kapoor, Singh and Pawan Gill. It is slated to release in June 2017.