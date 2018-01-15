Diljit Dosanjh, Kartik Aaryan to reportedly star in upcoming rom-com; film might roll in May

Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh is edging closer to becoming Bollywood's blue-eyed boy. The actor, who was first seen in Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab, received a decent response from critics for his portrayal of a cop in the crime film. Now, he has been roped in for an upcoming rom-com alongside Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan, reports DNA. The movie will be bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and is expected to go on floors by May-end.

A source close to the project revealed in the same report, “It’s a romantic comedy story with the two actors in the lead. The hunt for the female lead is currently underway and will be locked soon.” This would have been Diljit and Kartik’s second film together if the latter hadn't backed out from Boom In New York.

Diljit is currently shooting for Soorma, which is based on the life of the Indian hockey team’s former captain Sandeep Singh. The film is directed by Shaad Ali and will release on 29 June. He will also appear opposite Kriti Sanon in Arjun Patiala.

Meanwhile Kartik, whose last film was Guest Iin London starring Paresh Rawal, Tanvi Azmi and Kriti Kharbanda, is preparing for the release of Luv Ranjan’s next project Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film also stars Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh and is scheduled to hit the theatres on 9 February.

