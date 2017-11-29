You are here:

Dilip Kumar's condition stable after being diagnosed with 'mild pneumonia'

PTI

Nov,29 2017 09:15 41 IST

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been diagnosed with a "mild" pneumonia and advised rest.

Dilip Kumar. Image from Twitter/@GR8_Stars

"Saab was diagnosed with mild pneumonia. He's been advised to rest at home. Allah is kind that all other parameters are showing normal - Saab is doing better now. Pls remember him in your prayers and duas (sic)," a tweet from his official Twitter handle read.

The 94-year-old actor's family friend, Faisal Farooqui, used the Twitter handle to post about the development.

In August, the actor had spent eight days in a hospital for kidney-related ailments.

