Dilip Kumar's condition stable after being diagnosed with 'mild pneumonia'

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been diagnosed with a "mild" pneumonia and advised rest.

"Saab was diagnosed with mild pneumonia. He's been advised to rest at home. Allah is kind that all other parameters are showing normal - Saab is doing better now. Pls remember him in your prayers and duas (sic)," a tweet from his official Twitter handle read.

The 94-year-old actor's family friend, Faisal Farooqui, used the Twitter handle to post about the development.

In August, the actor had spent eight days in a hospital for kidney-related ailments.