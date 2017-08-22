Dileep's remand period extended till 2 September; Prosecution to present fresh evidence

Malayalam superstar Dileep's remand period, in the assault and abduction case of a Malayalam actress, has been extended till 2 September by the the Angamaly first class judicial magistrate court.

Manorama Online reports that the court extended the remand period till 2 September as Kerala High Court is considering Dileep's bail plea. The Court had postponed the bail plea from 18 August to 22 August at the prosecution's request as its lawyers were out of town attending the funeral of former Advocate General MK Damodaran at Kannur.

Another report byManorama Online suggests that the Kerala police team, probing the case, have newfound evidence against Dileep. They have reportedly got significant leads on the mobile phone that was used to record the survivor's assault.

Kaumudi Online reports that the prosecution has claimed that there is strong evidence against Dileep which can not be presented in the open court and that is why they will soon submit it in a sealed cover to the court. They have also contended not to give bail till the aforementioned phone is retrieved.

Dileep, arrested on 10 July, is since then lodged in the Aluva sub-jail. Dileep's arrest came after police found evidence against him as the abduction's key conspirator. The actress was abducted and molested while travelling from Thrissur to Kochi on 17 February.