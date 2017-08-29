Dileep second bail plea rejected by Kerala High Court in Malayalam actress assault case

Malayalam actor Dileep has been denied bail yet again by Kerala High Court in the Malayalam actress assault and abduction case.

According to television reports, his bail plea has been rejected by Kerala High Court for the second time. The Malayalam actor went through the same ordeal last month but his first bail plea was rejected by Kerala High Court on 24 July. However, he decided to seek bail for the second time and moved Kerala High Court for the second time on 11 August.

Now that his bail plea has been rejected for the second consecutive time, Dileep is likely to remain in custody for a long time. His remand period was extended till 2 September on 22 August as Kerala High Court was considering his bail plea. Prior to that, the Court had postponed the bail plea from 18 August to 22 August at the prosecution's request as its lawyers were out of town attending the funeral of former Advocate General MK Damodaran at Kannur.

Dileep, arrested on 10 July, is since then lodged in the Aluva sub-jail. Dileep's arrest came after police found evidence against him as the abduction's key conspirator. The actress was abducted and molested while travelling from Thrissur to Kochi on 17 February.