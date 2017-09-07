Dileep returns to Aluva jail; to seek bail from Kerala High Court for third time

In the wake of reports about Dileep's judicial custody being extended and speculations about him receiving special treatment in jail, it has emerged that he may file another petition for bail.

By now, three bail pleas submitted by him have been turned down — the first time by a trial court and then twice by the Kerala High Court on the grounds that he may influence witnesses and thus tamper with evidence. Reports state that he will approach the High Court once again to seek bail on 13 September.

For the first time since his arrest on 10 July, for allegedly conspiring to kidnap a popular Malayalam actress in February, Dileep got a two hour break from jail to perform his father's annual remembrance rituals at his home on 6 September. By 10 am, he was back in the jail.

A trial court had last week granted him a two-hour break from the prison. A sizeable crowd had gathered before the sub-jail near Aluva as Dileep was driven to his home.

The house was cordoned off by around 200 policemen and access was only given to immediate family members. As soon as he arrived after 8 am, the rituals started.

His mother, actress wife Kavya Madhavan and his daughter amongst others took part in the prayers. The court had instructed him not to use the mobile phone.

