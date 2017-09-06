Actor Dileep gets undue privileges in Aluva sub- jail, claims citizen's police complaint

Malayalam superstar Dileep recently got a two hour parole from Aluva sub-jail (close to Kochi) to perform his father's remembrance day prayers. But a resident of Aluva has lodged a complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) on grounds that Dileep is getting undue favours in the jail.

Manorama Onlinereports that TJ Girish has alleged that Dileep gets to stay in the jail superintendent's air-conditioned room from the morning till late in the night, instead of the lock-up. He also alleges that a number of visitors, including those who have direct links to the Malayalam actress assault case, have been allowed to visit Dileep within a single day recently, most notably on the festival of Onam.

However, the same report states that jail superintendent PP Baburaj has refuted Girish's grave allegations. He says that while not more than one or two visitors are allowed in a day, Dileep's case is "an exception" and the importance of the visitors meeting him has to be taken into account.

Last month, The News Minute reported that Sanoop, a prisoner who spent two days near Dileep's cell, claimed that the superstar gets privileged treatment in the form of food prepared for the officers, and not for the prisoners.