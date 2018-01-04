Dileep breaks social media silence after seven months; shares Kammara Sambhavam's first look

Malayalam actor Dileep has finally broken his social media silence after seven month by sharing the first look of his upcoming movie Kammara Sambhavam with his fans and followers as he wished them a happy new year.

The film's poster, shared to Dileep's official Facebook page, sees the actor sporting an army uniform with an intense bearded look as he stares off into the distance, with his palm raised as if going into a salute.

Dileep detailed how he is playing a "unique character" in the upcoming action-thriller which has been directed by Rathish Ambat. Asking his fans for their continued love and support, the actor equated them to gods. Dileep also took a dig at the people who had spoken out against him in his post, as he wrote "Dedicated to those who cooked up facts and to those who twisted and mutilated facts," as the photograph's caption.

Kammara Sambhavam sees Namitha Pramod in the female lead and the film is expected to hit theater screens in a few months. The film's screenplay has been penned by Murali Gopy and it has been produced by Gokulam Gopalan.

Dileep's last social media post was on 10 July, 2017, which was incidentally the same day that the actor was arrested. He has been embroiled in an ongoing legal case with a Malayalam actress accusing him of being involved in sexually assaulting and abducting her in February 2017.