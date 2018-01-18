Dil Juunglee trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Saqib Saleem navigate relationships in upcoming rom-com

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem's upcoming romantic comedy, Dil Juunglee, has been released. The pair is working together for the first time in this Aleya Sen directorial. The film is backed by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment.

The film follows Saleem, a typical Punjabi boy, who falls in love with Pannu, who is an English counselor. Saleem starts attending her classes shortly after she gets dumped by her boyfriend. They have a fling, dance in slow motion and do other generic things that Bollywood couples do. Fast forward forward a few years, and the two are pursuing different relationships with other people.

Obviously, the affair that happened years ago, was just a fling but the feelings haven't gone anywhere. Will Pannu and Saleem get together for real, the second time? This is precisely the premise of the film.

The film also stars Nidhi Singh, Abhilash Thapliyal and Srishti Shrivastava. Singh, who is popular for appearing in Permanent Roommates, plays a Delhi girl who says "helloz" when she greets people. Thapliyal plays the male protagonist's bro and Shrivastava is the female equivalent of him, for Pannu.

The film releases on 16 February 2018 and has managed to get a solo release.

Watch the trailer here:

Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 11:15 AM | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018 11:15 AM