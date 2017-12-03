Dil Diyan Gallan: Salman Khan plays a hopeless romantic in new song from Tiger Zinda Hai

After 'Swag Se Swagat', Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif nail another song with 'Dil Diyan Gallan' from Tiger Zinda Hai. While the former was a typical party number, the latter is a love song. The song shows Khan's efforts to woo Kaif, whose character is miffed with him. From whipping up breakfast, filling the street with lamps and putting a ring on her finger, Khan plays the perfect lover in the song.

'Dil Diyan Gallan' has been sung by Atif Aslam, who is known for lending his voice to superhit romantic numbers such as 'Pehli Nazar Mein', 'Piya O Re Piya' and 'Jeena Jeena', more recently. Talented music duo Vishal-Shekhar have composed the song and brought Irshad Kamil's lyrics to life. While Swag Se Swagat was very upbeat, 'Dil Diyan Gallan' sounds old-fashioned but sweet and could bring out the diversity in the film's musical landscape.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by Yash Raj Films; the film is slated for a 22 December release this year. From the looks of the trailer, it can be said that the lead actors will carry off another high-stakes rescue operation. Angad Bedi and Paresh Rawal are also playing pivotal roles in this action-thriller.

Watch the song here: