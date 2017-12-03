You are here:

Dil Diyan Gallan: Salman Khan plays a hopeless romantic in new song from Tiger Zinda Hai

FP Staff

Dec,03 2017 12:19 29 IST

After 'Swag Se Swagat', Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif nail another song with 'Dil Diyan Gallan' from Tiger Zinda Hai. While the former was a typical party number, the latter is a love song. The song shows Khan's efforts to woo Kaif, whose character is miffed with him. From whipping up breakfast, filling the street with lamps and putting a ring on her finger, Khan plays the perfect lover in the song.

ek tha tiger 825

A still from 'Dil Diyan Galla'. YouTube

'Dil Diyan Gallan' has been sung by Atif Aslam, who is known for lending his voice to superhit romantic numbers such as 'Pehli Nazar Mein', 'Piya O Re Piya' and 'Jeena Jeena', more recently. Talented music duo Vishal-Shekhar have composed the song and brought Irshad Kamil's lyrics to life. While Swag Se Swagat was very upbeat, 'Dil Diyan Gallan' sounds old-fashioned but sweet and could bring out the diversity in the film's musical landscape.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by Yash Raj Films; the film is slated for a 22 December release this year. From the looks of the trailer, it can be said that the lead actors will carry off another high-stakes rescue operation. Angad Bedi and Paresh Rawal are also playing pivotal roles in this action-thriller.

Watch the song here:

tags: #Ali Abbas Zafar #BuzzPatrol #Ek Tha Tiger #Katrina Kaif #Salman Khan #trending

also see

Watch: Tiger Zinda Hai song 'Swag Se Swagat' is all about Salman and Katrina's moves

Watch: Tiger Zinda Hai song 'Swag Se Swagat' is all about Salman and Katrina's moves

Akhil Akkineni returns to Telugu cinema with Hello: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Akhil Akkineni returns to Telugu cinema with Hello: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

IFFI 2017: Sidharth Malhotra to perform at closing ceremony along with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

IFFI 2017: Sidharth Malhotra to perform at closing ceremony along with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif