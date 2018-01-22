Did Vikas Gupta file a police complaint against Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde before entering the show?

Ever since they stepped into the Bigg Boss 11 house, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta have constantly been sparring. Be it name-calling, screaming or crying, the first few weeks were really difficult for both of them (and those who put up with it).

The confusing part was nobody knew the exact reason why they were fighting. However, in recent interviews since her historic win on the show, Shilpa has finally opened up on the mystery of why her relationship with Vikas was so bitter.

Shilpa claimed in an interview with Mumbai Mirror that Vikas and producers of her hit show, Bhabhi ji Ghar Par Hain, tried everything to stop her as soon as they heard that she was entering Bigg Boss.

“Vikas Gupta knew that I was going to enter Bigg Boss 11 and he had kept all things ready so that I do not get in the show. They filed a criminal case against me as soon as they came to know that I was going into Bigg Boss. I am not saying that Vikas Gupta is the main culprit but the roots of all this started with him, along with the producer of the Bhabhi ji Ghar Pe Hai. As a programming head, he could have settled a lot of things earlier too but I remember him saying that ‘Main Aapko ghar pe Bithaunga (I'll make you sit at home),’” she said.

While the reason for their sour relationship at Bigg Boss 11 is quite clear now, Shilpa surprisingly doesn’t feel the same anymore.

She has made it clear that there is no possibility of being friends with Vikas, but she has admitted that she might work with him again. “In one of the tasks in Bigg Boss, I had promised Vikas that I would work with him on a small digital project. Just a two-day assignment that I may have to do with him. And you never know, what he said might just be for the camera. But I can never be friends with Vikas Gupta.” she said.

Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 12:40 PM | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018 12:40 PM