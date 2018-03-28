Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, to release on 3 August

Yash Raj Films' upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a special film for more than one reason. It brings back the lead pair — Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra — of its 2012 film Ishaqzaade, which was a major commercial and critical success.

It also marks the second collaboration of the production house with the acclaimed filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee after the 2015 film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

YRF recently took to Twitter and announced the release date of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. They posted:

Both Chopra and Kapoor have been major YRF finds; they began their film career with YRF films — Chopra with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011) and Kapoor with Ishaqzaade (2012). Hence, there's no doubt that the film is an eagerly-awaited one both for the two actors as well as their fans.

It was previously reported that the film talks about changing India and the mindsets of people of this ever-evolving nation.

Kapoor plays a 30-year Haryanavi cop from Delhi Police’s special unit, while much is not known about Chopra's character in the film. Their relationship is also marked by mistrust and suspicion. Although they are often pitted against each other in the story, they can't do without each other, either.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is slated to release on 3 August, 2018.

Published Date: Mar 28, 2018 11:17 AM | Updated Date: Mar 28, 2018 11:17 AM