Diane Keaton says she believes Woody Allen amid sexual harassment allegations against filmmaker

Veteran actress Diane Keaton says she believes filmmaker Woody Allen amid sexual misconduct allegations by his step daughter. Keaton tweeted a link to an interview by Allen from the 1992 archive in which Allen discussed the allegations against him hurled by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. Keaton urged individuals to have a look before they judge the filmmaker, reports Variety.com.

Farrow has accused Allen of sexually assaulting her in 1992 when she was seven, though he was never charged. "Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him. It might be of interest to take a look at the '60 Minute' interview from 1992 and see what you think," she tweeted.

Keaton has starred in a number of Allen's films including Annie Hall, Interiors, and Manhattan.

The allegations against Allen re-gained prominence in the wake of the sexual abuse scandal centered around disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, whom Allen referred to as a "sad, sick man".

Alec Baldwin also advocated for Allen, saying it was "unfair and sad" that actors were denouncing the filmmaker.

Kate Winslet, who praised Allen in December, said at the London Film Critics' Circle Awards on 28 January that she has "bitter regrets" from working with "men of power" who were associated with sexual harassment and assault.

Published Date: Jan 30, 2018 13:54 PM | Updated Date: Jan 30, 2018 13:54 PM