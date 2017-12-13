Dia Mirza says it was remarkable to discuss climate change with a global star like Halle Berry

Imagine the Catwoman exploring the streets of Mumbai, having fun with the locals in Kerala and even posting pictures wearing bindis. Yes, this actually happened. Oscar winning actress Halle Berry visited India recently and met Dia Mirza and Ananya Birla to discuss serious environmental issues.

As the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actress Dia Mirza, who also became the UN Goodwill Environment Ambassador for India recently, recently told the media that they spoke about how actors and other prominent personalities from the society can bring about a change for good.

“We talked about a lot of things... how, as actors, we have powerful voices that can lead to social change, and how we are blessed with the opportunity to make a positive social impact. We also spoke about how, as actors, we are capable of doing so much more than just acting. We discussed the ridiculousness of certain political leaders who refuse to believe that climate change is real," Dia said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Dia also praised Halle a lot and added, “It was remarkable to have a conversation like that with someone (from) across the globe who has such an extraordinary body of work. We both agreed that our profession has given us the chance to pursue a life of diversity, which gives us access to different growth aspects.”

Halle's visit to India was kept under wraps and it was only revealed to the fans after she posted her pictures on Instagram.