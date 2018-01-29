Dhadak: Popular Marathi song Zingaat from original to be part of Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor starrer; but why?

We already knew that Dhadak, the Hindi language remake of super-hit Marathi movie Sairat, will be starring newcomers Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The movies is being directed by Shashank Khaitan, who also directed Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Sairat was a love story between an upper-caste girl and a fisherman's son, based in Maharashtra, and Dhadak is touted have some variations from the original. This film is reportedly based in Rajasthan. Sairat touched on sensitive topics like caste discrimination and honour killings, and Dhadak will approach these topics from a different angle. The poster for the movie was unveiled by Karan Johar for the first time on Twitter on 15 November, and now more details from the movie are out. Farah Khan is now on board to make Ishaan and Janhvi groove to the tunes of the massively popular Marathi track 'Zingaat' from Sairat.

In an Instagram post Farah Khan announced her involvement in the upcoming movie and wrote, "Keeping it under wraps!! Doing JHINGAAT all night." The Hindi rendition of the Marathi song will be called 'Jhingaat'.

The rehashing of old or already popular songs is common in Dharma Productions. Earlier, in the movie Kapoor & Sons, the popular Haryanvi song 'Chull' was redone and presented as 'Kar Gayi Chull'. Similarly, 'Tamma Tamma Again' from Badrinath Ki Dulhania was originally from the 1990 movie Thanedaar. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Samjhawan' from the Punjabi movie Virsa was incorporated in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Another popular song, 'Kala Chashma' from Baar Baar Dekho was originally a Punjabi song from the early 2000s. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania also used 'Saturday Saturday', originally performed by Indeep Bakshi and Badshah, and it went on to become a major hit.

Now there's a pattern. All of these movies have used the same formula: take an already popular regional song and repackage it for North Indians. And this formula has proved hugely successful. But how would a Marathi track, which is insanely well-known in its native state, fit into a movie like Dhadak? The movie is based in Rajasthan. The logic behind using 'Zingaat' in Dhadak seems deeply flawed.

Published Date: Jan 29, 2018 19:28 PM | Updated Date: Jan 29, 2018 19:28 PM